James Thomas (Tommy) Wiser

Mr. James Thomas (Tommy) Wiser, age 78, of Clinton, Ky., and Tullahoma passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Ky. 

He was a US Air Force Veteran having served in the Vietnam Era and a retired Computer Programmer for Rice Services.  He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Bessie Colvett Wiser of Cornersville. 

