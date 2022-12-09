Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Mr. James Thomas (Tommy) Wiser, age 78, of Clinton, Ky., and Tullahoma passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Ky.
He was a US Air Force Veteran having served in the Vietnam Era and a retired Computer Programmer for Rice Services. He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Bessie Colvett Wiser of Cornersville.
He is survived by his five children, Jamie Wiser Allsman (Mark) of Rolla, Mo.; Chris Wiser (Crystal) of Baxter; Steven Wiser (Kerri) of Clinton, Ky.; Rachel Wiser Clark (Leo) of Rolla, Mo.; and Justin Wiser of Tullahoma; and eight grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters, Martha Wiser Scarbrough (John) of Tullahoma; Peggy Wiser Michael of Cookeville; and Kay Wiser Drewry (Nick) of Farragut.
A family celebration of life was held.
Brown Funeral Home in Clinton, Ky., was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 11, 2022
