James Wade “Cotton” Myers, Sr., 70, of Belvidere, passed away on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems.  A native of Franklin County, he was born on Sept. 8, 1951, in Winchester to the late Arnold Lee Myers and Mary (Frances) Jacks. Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.  A Celebration of Life will follow at 4 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with James Myers Jr officiating. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Feb. 27, 2022

Service information

Feb 28
Visitation
Monday, February 28, 2022
3:00PM-4:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Feb 28
Memorial Service
Monday, February 28, 2022
4:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
