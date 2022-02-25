James Wade “Cotton” Myers, Sr., 70, of Belvidere, passed away on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems. A native of Franklin County, he was born on Sept. 8, 1951, in Winchester to the late Arnold Lee Myers and Mary (Frances) Jacks. Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow at 4 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with James Myers Jr officiating.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 27, 2022