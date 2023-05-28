James Newsom.jpg

James William Newsom, 40, of Hillsboro passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at his residence. 

James was born on July 6, 1982, in Shelbyville to Glenna Jean Ballard and the late William Roy Newsom.  He enjoyed playing video games, fishing and bowling. He will be remembered by his family as having a great sense of humor. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary Ellen Bryant, Howard Ballard Sr., Frances Newsom, and Bill Newsom; nieces, Brittany Rollins and Shayna Descha Tapley; aunt, Alma Richards; and uncles, George Ballard and Bob Ballard. 

