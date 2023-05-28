Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
James William Newsom, 40, of Hillsboro passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at his residence.
James was born on July 6, 1982, in Shelbyville to Glenna Jean Ballard and the late William Roy Newsom. He enjoyed playing video games, fishing and bowling. He will be remembered by his family as having a great sense of humor. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary Ellen Bryant, Howard Ballard Sr., Frances Newsom, and Bill Newsom; nieces, Brittany Rollins and Shayna Descha Tapley; aunt, Alma Richards; and uncles, George Ballard and Bob Ballard.
In addition to his mother, James is survived by his children, Austin Brown, Jeremy Brown and Matthew Brown; siblings, Wanda Brown (Jason Haley) and Sandy (James) Baltimore; niece, Rachael Rollins; nephews, Randall Rollins Jr., and Justin Baker; aunt, Peggy Morton; uncles, William Ballard, James Ballard, and David Ballard; girlfriend, Amanda Sisk; doggy best friend, Shy; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 27 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home 300 1st Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931) 967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 28, 2023
