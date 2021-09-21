James Wymer Barber of Antioch, passed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 76.
Mr. Barber was born in Linden, Tennessee to the late Delbert and Ruby Duncan Barber. During his life he worked as a business owner with J & R Equipment Service. In addition to his parents, Mr. Barber was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Barber; and one grandson, Colton Weaver.
He is survived by one son, Ronnie (Lisa) Barber; one daughter, Teresa (Richard) Weaver; two sisters, Joyce (Johnny) Richardson and Jennie (Randy) Weddington; grandchildren, Tyler Barber, Jessica Barber, Colby Weaver, Rod (Ashley) Adkins, and Ashley Adkins; and great-grandchildren, Ashtyn, Caroline, George, Mason, Ashlyn, and Blair.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 22, 2021