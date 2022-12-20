Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Funeral services for Mrs. Jane Elizabeth Clark Loeffler, age 91 of Manchester, will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of services at the funeral home. Mrs. Loeffler passed from this life on Friday, December 16, 2022, at STRHS – Winchester.
Jane was born in Shelbyville, TN on November 4, 1931, the daughter of the late Ann Throneberry. Jane was a registered nurse for many years. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, and quilting. Jane had a love for people and taking care of anyone in need. Her favorite past time however was spending time with her grandchild and great-grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
In addition to her mother, Jane is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alfred J. Loeffler; one half-sister, Lana Throneberry. She is survived by her son, Travis C. Loeffler; daughter, Debbie Weiman (Bruce); half-sister, Madge Odom (Floyd); granddaughter, Katherine Sharick (Drew); three great-grandchildren, Henry, Theo, and Emily Sharick.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Jane’s name to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Manchester Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.