Funeral services for Mrs. Jane Elizabeth Clark Loeffler, age 91 of Manchester, will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.  The family will receive friends from noon until the time of services at the funeral home. Mrs. Loeffler passed from this life on Friday, December 16, 2022, at STRHS – Winchester.

Jane was born in Shelbyville, TN on November 4, 1931, the daughter of the late Ann Throneberry.  Jane was a registered nurse for many years. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, and quilting. Jane had a love for people and taking care of anyone in need. Her favorite past time however was spending time with her grandchild and great-grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.