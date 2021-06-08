Jane Higginbotham of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, June 7, 2021 at her residence at Brookdale Assisted Living at the age of 91. No services are scheduled at this time.
Jane, a native of Scottsboro, Ala., was the daughter of the late James Robert Higginbotham and the late Virginia Mae Dean Brown. She was a teacher and taught in Alabama for several years before moving to Tullahoma. She retired from the Tullahoma School System. She loved photography and reading.
Tullahoma News – June 9, 2021