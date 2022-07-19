Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Lois died peacefully at NHC in Tullahoma on July 15, 2022 at 94 years of age. Lois was born on April 20, 1928 to the late William and Mamie Simpson in Woodbury. She was married to Bob Curlee, who died three years ago, for almost 66 years. She is survived by their two sons: Lane (Evelyn) Curlee and Kevin (Mitzi) Curlee and three grandchildren: Rob (Caitie) Curlee, Hannah-Marie (Chris) Bond and Rosalyn (Rusty) Grammer and five great-grandchildren: Sarah Bond, Samantha Bond, Sutton Bond, Meredith Grammer and Julie Grammer.
She was a homemaker for most of her adult life, but worked at Woodbury Hospital and Harton Hospital as a medical transcriptionist using her shorthand skills. She was a co-owner of the family business The Monday Market. She was also one of the first students at Motlow College.
Lois was a faithful and active member of Bel-Aire and later church of Christ at Cedar-Lane. She enjoyed cooking and baking, and many people who were new to Tullahoma or who had lost a loved one found her at their door with a freshly baked chocolate fudge pie, her specialty. She also enjoyed bird-watching, flowers, and her dogs, Penny, Andy and Rosie. She loved to sew, and made many clothes for her boys and her grandchildren. She also made a beautiful wedding dress for her niece, Susan.
Most of all, she loved her family. Everyone who came to their house had to admire the pictures of the grandchildren, and later the great-grandchildren on the wall above the fireplace. All of her grandchildren knew that their Mimi loved them unconditionally and that she would do anything in her power for them.
A special thanks to the staff at Brookdale, NHC, Vanderbilt Harton Hospital and Hospice Compassus for their care during her last three years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts in her honor to the church of Christ at Cedar Lane. A family graveside service will be planned at a later date.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
