Funeral services for Mrs. Janice Arlene Dodson, 63, of Tullahoma, will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 24 at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Smith Chapel Cemetery. Mrs. Dodson passed suddenly from this life on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Janice was born in Bedford County on Dec. 19, 1957, the daughter of the late Paul and Ruby Patterson. She was a faithful Christian who enjoyed fishing and reading. Janice worked for the Tullahoma City Schools for many years, but her life was mostly about surrounding herself with her loving family. She was a wonderful and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
In addition to her parents, Janice is also preceded in death by her brother, James Patterson; sister, Helen Estes. She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Dodson; son, Jimmy Patterson (Bonnie); daughters, Chasity Bennett (Mark) and Cherl Bowell; grandchildren, Salem Smith, Chesney Lawson, Rai Gault, Damon Dodson, and Maykala Harrell.
Tullahoma News – March, 24, 2021