Janice Bryan Gleason, 77, passed this life on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Her life mission is over, but her eternal journey has begun.
Janice was born on June 27, 1944, in West Palm Beach, Fla., to the late David and Phyllis Bryan. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Tullahoma for over 30 years. She was a Sunday School teacher, VBS teacher, loved singing in the choir, and was on numerous church committees. Janice was a teaching leader in Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) and also started a women’s Bible Study at FBC called Morning Glories that drew countless women into a deeper relationship with Jesus Christ. Janice also served her community through Life Choices Pregnancy Center and the Tullahoma Women’s Club. Janice loved her family and friends with her whole heart, but she loved serving her savior, Jesus Christ, most of all. The light of Christ shown through Janice and she sought to serve her Lord every day. Janice found the love of her lifetime with Ed, her husband of 59 years, and they were the picture of a godly marriage to everyone who knew them. Janice was predeceased by her mother and father, step-mother Evaleen Bryan, and sister Marcia Crouch.
Janice is survived by her loving husband, Ed, and sons, Steve (Katie) of Tullahoma, Jeff (Melissa) of Birmingham, Ala., and Scott (Bekah) of New Bern, N.C. Janice adored her grandchildren: Emily, Grant (Sarah), Ben, Daniel, Micah, Elise, and Eli. She also had a wonderful relationship with her brother, Dave (Karen) Bryan of Oklahoma and sister, Susie (Don) Gilliland of El Dorado.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 11:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Tullahoma with Dr. Scott Gleason and Dr. Andy Stallings officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family has requested that those attending the visitation and funeral to please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First Baptist Church, Tullahoma.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 5, 2022