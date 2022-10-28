Janice Faye Nix, Age 70, of Tullahoma passed away on Oct. 24, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Janice was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas on Oct. 26, 1951, to the late Geraldine Davis. She was employed with Taylor’s Leatherwear in Tullahoma. Janice enjoyed reading, sewing, and gardening. She was devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Service information

Oct 29
Visitation
Saturday, October 29, 2022
12:00PM-2:00PM
Tullahoma Funeral Home
401 Westside Drive
Tullahoma, TN 37388
Oct 29
Funeral Service
Saturday, October 29, 2022
2:00PM
Tullahoma Funeral Home
401 Westside Drive
Tullahoma, TN 37388
