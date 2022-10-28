Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Janice Faye Nix, Age 70, of Tullahoma passed away on Oct. 24, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Janice was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas on Oct. 26, 1951, to the late Geraldine Davis. She was employed with Taylor’s Leatherwear in Tullahoma. Janice enjoyed reading, sewing, and gardening. She was devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Terry Nix. She is survived by her children, Bryan Nix (Lynette) and Jackie Byrom (Jason); one brother, Gary Leech; grandchildren, Shelby Maupin (Todd), Jacob Byrom, Jarrett Byrom, and Halle Nix; one great grandchild, Finley Holt; Aunt, Judy Moss (Ronnie).
Visitation with the family will be held at Tullahoma Funeral Home on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 12:00 PM until 2:00PM.
Funeral Services will be held at Tullahoma Funeral Home on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 2:00PM, with Bro. Willie Brunosky officiating.
Internment will immediately follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens, in Tullahoma.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 30. 2022
To send flowers to the family of Janice Nix, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.