Janice Marie Carnell, 65, of Lewisburg, passed away on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at Maury Regional Hospital in Columbia. She was born on April 30, 1956 in Lima, Ohio to the late Milton and Marie Hay Jett. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Feb.; 20 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 20, 2022