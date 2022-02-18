Janice Marie Carnell, 65, of Lewisburg, passed away on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at Maury Regional Hospital in Columbia. She was born on April 30, 1956 in Lima, Ohio to the late Milton and Marie Hay Jett. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Feb.; 20 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Feb. 20, 2022

Service information

Feb 19
Visitation
Saturday, February 19, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Feb 20
Funeral Service
Sunday, February 20, 2022
11:00AM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
