Janice Marie Weitz, 67, of Cookeville, passed this life on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center at the age of 67.
Janice was born in Blue Island, Illinois to the late Carl and Oneta Weitz. She was a graduate of Tullahoma High School and was also a Special Olympics participant during her life. In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by one brother, Billy Joe Weitz.
She is survived by her sister, Joan Caudle (Nello); her brother, Danny Weitz (Mary); several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Mike Rewis.
Visitation was held on Wednesday, June 10 Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Thursday, June 11 at Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Rod Shrader officiating. Burial followed at Maplewood Cemetery. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Tennessee Special Olympics, 461 Craighead Street, Nashville, Tennessee 37204.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 14, 2020