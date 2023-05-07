Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Janice Michelle Ray Jenkins, 54, of Shelbyville, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Vanderbilt- Bedford County Medical Center. She was born on Sept. 26, 1968, in Tullahoma and a graduate of Moore County High School. Visitation will be Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 12-2pm at Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Bro. Eddie Canady officiating.
Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 7, 2023
