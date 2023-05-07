Janice Michelle Ray Jenkins, 54, of Shelbyville, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Vanderbilt- Bedford County Medical Center.  She was born on Sept. 26, 1968, in Tullahoma and a graduate of Moore County High School. Visitation will be Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 12-2pm at Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home in Lynchburg.  A memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Bro. Eddie Canady officiating. 

Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Janice Michelle Jenkins, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 7
Visitation
Sunday, May 7, 2023
12:00PM-2:00PM
Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
181 Majors Boulevard
Lynchburg, TN 37352
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 7
Service
Sunday, May 7, 2023
2:00PM
Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
181 Majors Boulevard
Lynchburg, TN 37352
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.