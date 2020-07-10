Janice R. Ferguson Hastings, 78, of Winchester, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Hillsboro on July 10, 1941. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. David Rash and Rev. Ross Peterson officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens with Roy Weddington, Ron Corley, Chris Stines, Kyle Trussell, Adam Nelson, and Nick Corley serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 12, 2020