Janis Enterline Bean, 72, of Winchester, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 at Bailey Manor surrounded by her loving family.  She was born Feb. 28, 1949 in Danville, Pa., to the late Robert F. Enterline and Frances D. Enterline whose family moved to Winchester in 1959 with the Hat Corporation. Visitation will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.  Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Dr. Steve Angus officiating.  Burial will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Dec. 1, 2021

To send flowers to the family of Janis Bean, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 1
Visitation
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
10:00AM-1:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 1
Funeral Service
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
1:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.