Janis Enterline Bean, 72, of Winchester, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 at Bailey Manor surrounded by her loving family. She was born Feb. 28, 1949 in Danville, Pa., to the late Robert F. Enterline and Frances D. Enterline whose family moved to Winchester in 1959 with the Hat Corporation. Visitation will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Dr. Steve Angus officiating. Burial will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 1, 2021