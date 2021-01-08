Janna Marie Gardner Walker, 47, of Huntland entered Heaven’s gates on Jan. 6, 2021 after a brave fight with Lou Gehrig’s (ALS) Disease. Janna was born in Winchester on March 8, 1973 to Ray and Brenda Gardner.  Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9 and 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10 at Oaklawn Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Oaklawn Baptist Church with Rev. Johnny Mayes officiating. Interment will follow at Gardner-Vann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Janna requested donations be made to the ALS Association, Alzheimer’s Association, or the Gideons International Association. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Jan. 10, 2021

