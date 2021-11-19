Jason Stanley Phillips passed from life here on earth at his home in Manchester at the age of 46.
Jason was a Tullahoma native born on Jan.13, 1975 to the late James Stanley "Jimmy" Phillips and Brenda Burt Phillips, who survives. Jason attended Tullahoma City schools, graduating from THS in 1993. After graduation, Jason followed in his Dad's footsteps, joining the family business, Clyde Phillip’s Men’s Shop, a Tullahoma landmark for over 50 years.
Often the life of the party, Jason never met a stranger. He enjoyed telling jokes and hearing people laugh. He also liked doing for others and helping people. Jason was a generous, kind-hearted, animal loving soul. He loved his family and friends dearly, Jason will be missed by many.
In addition to his mother, Brenda; Jason is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Frances Powers; fiancé Kellie (Jenkins) Hickerson and children Slater and Hayley; Brother Joshua Stephen Phillips; niece Skylar Shelton (Jacob); nephew Jacksen Phillips; step mother Janet Phillips; step sister Kristi Seay; step- brother Brant Seay (Deylana); and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Visitation for Jason will be held at Kilgore funeral home on Saturday, Nov. 20 from noon to 1 p.m. Funeral services to be held immediately afterward in the funeral home chapel. Jason will then be laid to rest at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 21, 2021