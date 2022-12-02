Jason May Photo.jpg

Jason Van May

Jason Van May, 41, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems.

He was born in Tullahoma on May 11, 1981. Jason played baseball and football in high school for the Moore County Raiders. He was very involved in Moore County sports and served as Assistant Coach for the Moore County football team. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching and cheering for the Tennessee Volunteers, Dallas Cowboys, and Atlanta Braves.

