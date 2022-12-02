Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Jason Van May, 41, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems.
He was born in Tullahoma on May 11, 1981. Jason played baseball and football in high school for the Moore County Raiders. He was very involved in Moore County sports and served as Assistant Coach for the Moore County football team. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching and cheering for the Tennessee Volunteers, Dallas Cowboys, and Atlanta Braves.
A proud father, Jason “Biggie” was a gentle giant that everyone loved … he truly never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his great-granny, Leona Tankersley; grandparents, Louise West, and Vernie Jones; and aunt, Jennifer Foster.
Jason is survived by his loving wife of ten years, Josie May; daughter, Abigail Leona ; mother, Danette Harper; father, Jerry (Sherri) May; siblings, Clinton Harper, Logan (Jenna) Harper, and Alicia (Michael) Villines; grandmother, Hermaline Jones; step-siblings, Tori Dodd, and Justin (Lisa) Taylor; aunts and uncles, Vern Jones, Shannon Jones, and Paulette (Darnell) Ortner; nieces, Tenley and Tatum Harper; nephews, A.J. Dodd, Skyler Villines, and Matthew Villines; cousins, Sherree (Carey) Powers, and Shannon (Jim) George; and many more cousins, family, and other friends.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Dec. 1 in the Jennings-Moore-Cortner Chapel with Matthew Miller officiating. Interment followed at Hoovers Grove Cemetery. Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 181 Majors Boulevard, Lynchburg, TN 37352, (931)-759-4552, www.jenningsmoorecortner.com.
Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 4, 2022
To plant a tree in memory of Jason Van May as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.