Jayne Catherine (Cathie) Alexander, 79, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville surrounded by her loving sons and daughter-in-law. Cathie was born in Duval County (Jacksonville) Florida on May 23, 1942 to the late Henry B. and Jayne F. Cordes. Visitation will be at Moore-Cortner funeral home in Winchester at noon on Thursday, April 15. The funeral service will be a 2 p.m. with a reception to follow at Moore-Cortner. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Southern Tennessee Ladies Association (STLS) Scholarship Fund Foundation, P. O. Box 601, Winchester, TN 37398.
Tullahoma News – April 14, 2021