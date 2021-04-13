Jayne Catherine (Cathie) Alexander, 79, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville surrounded by her loving sons and daughter-in-law. Cathie was born in Duval County (Jacksonville) Florida on May 23, 1942 to the late Henry B. and Jayne F. Cordes. Visitation will be at Moore-Cortner funeral home in Winchester at noon on Thursday, April 15. The funeral service will be a 2 p.m. with a reception to follow at Moore-Cortner. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Southern Tennessee Ladies Association (STLS) Scholarship Fund Foundation, P. O. Box 601, Winchester, TN 37398.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – April 14, 2021

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.