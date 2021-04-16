Jayne Catherine (Cathie) Alexander, 79, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at St. Thomas hospital in Nashville surrounded by her loving sons and daughter-in-law. Cathie was born in Duval County (Jacksonville) Florida on May 23, 1942 to the late Henry B. and Jayne F. Cordes. The funeral service was held Thursday, May 15 at Moore-Cortner. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Southern Tennessee Ladies Association (STLS) Scholarship Fund Foundation, P. O. Box 601, Winchester, TN 37398.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 18, 2021