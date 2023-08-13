Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Jean Brown Jun Shtrick left this world July 6, 2023, after a long and well-fought battle with cancer.
She leaves to grieve her beloved daughter, Joy Jun Rousso of Charlotte, son-in-law, Paul Albert Rousso, grandsons, Maxwell Jun Rousso of Berlin, Germany, and Alexander Paul Rousso of Charlotte, sisters, Isabelle Jean Trebing of Port Charlotte, Florida and Pulaski, Tennessee, and Colleen Estill Brown, of Madison, Georgia, her favorite niece, Shannon Sloan Wright and great-nephew, Landon, of Norfolk, Virginia, nephews Justin Sloan and his two sons, Braden and Ethan, of Denison, Texas, and nephews Troy Gupton of Athens, Georgia and Ryan Gupton of Fayetteville, Georgia, cousins and friends all over the world, as well as her beloved Siamese cat, Sake. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Wood Brown and Isabelle McFarlane Young, her first husband, Channing Sik Jun, her second husband, Samuel David Shtrick, and her son-in-law, David Blair Favrot, Jr.
Jean was born in Calhoun, Georgia on June 27, 1939 and raised in Tullahoma where she graduated from Tullahoma High School with the class of 1957. She graduated in 1960 from St. Thomas Nursing School in Nashville, Tennessee as a Registered Nurse. After graduation she married Channing Sik Jun, MD, a surgeon, formerly of Korea, and they lived with young Joy in far-flung places and expanded her nursing resume in exponential ways, before settling into a life and practice in Eastman, Georgia in 1965. Jean managed her husband’s surgical office and their lives’ many passions: she became an expert in and an enthusiast of Asian and Tiffany antiques, unique antique and classic automobiles, musical instruments, Great Danes, Siamese cats, travel, food, culture and life in this rollicking world. Jean went on to have a second career in real estate with Jenny Pruett in Atlanta, Georgia and later Metro Brokers, and a second marriage to Dave Shtrick, with whom she spent many happy years in the mountains of North Georgia at her home in Young Harris. Jean and Dave finally settled in Indian Land, South Carolina, to be nearer to her daughter and her adoring grandsons, who called her “Mom.”
The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to Dr. Nilanjan Ghosh, whose wonderful care and ingenuity added years to Jean’s life and life to her years. Shenna Anderson, a most valued friend and brilliant organizer, brought comfort, vision, and care when Jean and her family needed it most. Countless but important medical personnel brought kindness, care and appreciation of Jean as a colleague during her years as a patient.
Jean was ever the consummate nurse, and made and kept many lifelong friends from high school and nursing school and everywhere her universe intersected with others. Her advice to others was valued beyond words, and she gave it generously and lucidly all her life to those wise enough to seek it. She was a champion for underdogs, both of the four-legged and human varieties, and her kindness toward and curiosity over the wondrous world we all inhabit was boundless.
Jean will be remembered for her love of family and friends, her genealogy talents, her brains and her nursing skills, her flawless and beautiful skin, and her prodigious conversational charm as she held forth on her vast repertoire of knowledge of the big world, and will be sorely missed in this world. She lived her entire life without complaint from beginning to end. She leaves us all with the advice that we need to wear sunscreen.
She was a volunteer for the American Red Cross, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and The Red Hat Society, as well as numerous professional organizations.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Carolinas Lymphoma and CLL Fund at Levine Cancer Institute, The David Favrot, Jr. Honor Scholarship at Washington and Lee University, or the charity of your choice.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home in Winchester Tennessee is in charge of arrangements. A memorial service to honor her life will be held Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. at Moore-Cortner, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and burial to follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens in Winchester.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 13, 2023
