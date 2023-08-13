Shrtick obit.jpg

Jean Brown Jun Shtrick left this world July 6, 2023, after a long and well-fought battle with cancer.

She leaves to grieve her beloved daughter, Joy Jun Rousso of Charlotte, son-in-law, Paul Albert Rousso, grandsons, Maxwell Jun Rousso of Berlin, Germany, and Alexander Paul Rousso of Charlotte, sisters, Isabelle Jean Trebing of Port Charlotte, Florida and Pulaski, Tennessee, and Colleen Estill Brown, of Madison, Georgia, her favorite niece, Shannon Sloan Wright and great-nephew, Landon, of Norfolk, Virginia, nephews Justin Sloan and his two sons, Braden and Ethan, of Denison, Texas, and nephews Troy Gupton of Athens, Georgia and Ryan Gupton of Fayetteville, Georgia, cousins and friends all over the world, as well as her beloved Siamese cat, Sake. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Wood Brown and Isabelle McFarlane Young, her first husband, Channing Sik Jun, her second husband, Samuel David Shtrick, and her son-in-law, David Blair Favrot, Jr.

