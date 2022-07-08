Jean Roark Delzell, 89, passed peacefully at home in Charlotte, N.C., early on Saturday, July 2, 2022.
A native of Franklin County, Jean moved to Nashville after marrying the love of her life Glenn Delzell. Services were held Friday at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with funeral service following at 3:00pm from the chapel. Interment will follow in Mt. Garner Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Alzheimer’s Association.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 10, 2022