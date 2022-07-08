Jean Roark Delzell, 89, passed peacefully at home in Charlotte, N.C., early on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

A native of Franklin County, Jean moved to Nashville after marrying the love of her life Glenn Delzell. Services were held Friday at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with funeral service following at 3:00pm from the chapel. Interment will follow in Mt. Garner Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Alzheimer’s Association.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – July 10, 2022

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.