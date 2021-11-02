After a challenging seven months of treatment for cancer, Jeffery Bryant Sweeten of San Antonio passed away on Sept. 25, 2021, at his home at the age of 64. He is survived by his wife, Vickie Sweeten; their daughters: Shelly Collins, Elizabeth Macias, Danielle Medley, and Laura Collins; and their granddaughters: Alyssa Macias, Selena Macias, Bella Macias, Sophia Macias, and Rosalie Gonzales, and grandsons: Cyrus Jackson, Wayne Medley, and Trey Meeks; his sister, Lesley Hartley.
Jeff was born on July 16, 1957, in Tullahoma to Dorothy and Theodore Sweeten, who predeceased him. He was predeceased by his brothers Tim and Ted Sweeten, and his sister Cathy.
Jeff grew up and lived in Tullahoma for most of his life, only moving to San Antonio 15 years ago to be closer to his granddaughters. He worked at Wisco Envelope and was President of Tullahoma Girls Softball League for many years. He most recently worked for Walmart in San Antonio.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 3, 2021