Jeffery Clay “Jeff” Rackler of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at Tristar Summit Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 51.
Jeff was born in Tullahoma to the late Melvin and Ellen Beatrice Miller Rackler. Jeff graduated from Belmont University with a BA in finance and went on to attend Southern Baptist Theological Seminary where he attained his Master’s degree in Marriage and Family Therapy. He was a member of Center Grove Baptist Church, where he served as the youth leader, Family Life minister and was the pastor there for several years as well. Jeff also worked as a marriage and family therapist in private practice and had most recently been employed at Tullahoma Drug Store.
Jeff is survived by his brother, Mark (Lorma) Rackler; his sister, Susan “Sister” (Ronnie) Brown; nieces and nephews, Valarie (Chad) Holt, Pammy (Nathan) Moore, Dustin (Meredith) Brown, and Jessica (Josh) Carlisle; and great-nieces and nephews, Isaac, Ethan and Lily Holt, Tristan and Aidan Moore, Finley and Ellen Brown, and Clay and Gavin Carlisle.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct, 7 at Kilgore Funeral Home 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Roger Laney officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Greg Alexander, Chad Holt, Nathan Moore, Ryan Cunningham, Davis Kannas, and Tristan Moore serving as pallbearers. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Blue Monarch, P.O. Box 1207, Monteagle, Tennessee 37356. Blue Monarch’s mission is to provide a long-term residential and therapeutic Christian community for women and their children to break adverse cycles and rebuild their families.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 6, 2021