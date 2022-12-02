Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Jeffery Wade Havner passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow at noon in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Pastor Charlie Watkins officiating. The family would like to thank Middle Tennessee Respiratory for their quick response to our needs and family physician, Dr. Matthew Petrilla.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 4, 2022
