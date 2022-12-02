Jeffery Wade Havner passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow at noon in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Pastor Charlie Watkins officiating. The family would like to thank Middle Tennessee Respiratory for their quick response to our needs and family physician, Dr. Matthew Petrilla.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Dec 3
Visitation
Saturday, December 3, 2022
10:00AM-12:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Dec 3
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 3, 2022
12:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
