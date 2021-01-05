Jeffrey Allen Smith, 62, of Decherd, passed away on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at STRHS Winchester. A native of Franklin County, he was born in Winchester on Dec. 5, 1958 to the late James Charles and Janette Ann Mateer Smith. A private family graveside at Franklin Memorial Gardens will be held with Rev. Wayne Morris officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society or the Animal Harbor.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 6, 2021