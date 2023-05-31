Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Jeffrey Anderson Butler, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Life Care Center at the age of 59.
Mr. Butler was born in Winchester to the late Claude and Sarah Kelley Butler and worked during his life as a Machine Operator at T.E. Connectivity. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, George Butler, and one sister, Evelyn Lewis. Mr. Butler is survived by his sister, Regina (Scott) Robertson, brothers, Michael Eddie (Sherry) Phillips, Kenneth (Janice) Butler, and John (Sandra) Butler, and sister, Joyce (Pat) Parrelli; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral was held Tuesday, May 30 at Kilgore Funeral Home with Jeff Collett officiating. Burial followed at Harris Chapel Cemetery in Estill Springs.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 31, 2023
