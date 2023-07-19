Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy during the afternoon with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 85F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Jeffrey Lee “Frog” Davis, 52, of Belvidere, passed away on Thursday, July 13 at Laural Oaks Assisted Living. A native of Franklin County, he was born on June 6, 1971, in Winchester to the late Jimmy Ray and Glenda Gail (Johnson) Davis Sr. Funeral Services were held Monday, July 17 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Ricky Taylor officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Garner Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 19, 2023
