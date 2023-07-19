Jeffrey Lee “Frog” Davis, 52, of Belvidere, passed away on Thursday, July 13 at Laural Oaks Assisted Living. A native of Franklin County, he was born on June 6, 1971, in Winchester to the late Jimmy Ray and Glenda Gail (Johnson) Davis Sr. Funeral Services were held Monday, July 17 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Ricky Taylor officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Garner Cemetery.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

