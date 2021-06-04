Jennifer McMillan DeBoard, 27, of Estill Springs, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at her residence. A native of Franklin County, she was born on Sept. 20, 1993 in Winchester. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Mark DeBoard officiating. Interment will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 6, 2021