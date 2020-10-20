Jerlene Perry passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at the age of 92. With the assistance of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Delaying the celebration of her life is due to family’s concern of exposing her friends and family to COVID-19. For those that may want to honor her memory, the family request that donations be made to the 12th Judicial District Drug Court Foundation, P.O Box 648, Winchester, Tennessee, 37398.
