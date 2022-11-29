Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Jerry Leslie Hagewood, 70, of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, Nov.23, 2022 at Vanderbilt Bedford County Hospital.
He was born in Tullahoma on Aug. 2, 1952 to the late Elijah Waggner and Billie Aleene (Stovall) Hagewood. Jerry was a 1970 graduate of Tullahoma High School. Before his retirement, he was employed as a forester at Bowater in Soddy Daisy. An avid sportsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as dirt track racing in which he was a two-time champion with #7 and #16. He also enjoyed showing cars. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially coaching his children and grandchildren in baseball. Jerry will be remembered for his friendly nature, great sense of humor, and love for life. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He attended Community Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Hagewood.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 23 years, Joyce Hagewood; children, Jeremy Hagewood of Tullahoma, and Blake (Jody) Hagewood of Winchester; grandchildren, Elijah, Emery Grace, and Cameron; brother, Jeff (Beverly) Hagewood of Sparta; step-son, Michael (Denise) Ward of Estill Springs; step-granddaughter, Tyanna Ward; several nieces and nephews; and four-legged best friend, Coca.
Funeral services were held Nov. 29 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Larry Sanders officiating. Interment followed at Maplewood Cemetery. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 30, 2022
