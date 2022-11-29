Hagewood.jpg

Jerry Leslie Hagewood

Jerry Leslie Hagewood, 70, of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, Nov.23, 2022 at Vanderbilt Bedford County Hospital.

He was born in Tullahoma on Aug. 2, 1952 to the late Elijah Waggner and Billie Aleene (Stovall) Hagewood. Jerry was a 1970 graduate of Tullahoma High School. Before his retirement, he was employed as a forester at Bowater in Soddy Daisy. An avid sportsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as dirt track racing in which he was a two-time champion with #7 and #16. He also enjoyed showing cars. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially coaching his children and grandchildren in baseball. Jerry will be remembered for his friendly nature, great sense of humor, and love for life. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He attended Community Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Hagewood.

To send flowers to the family of Jerry Hagewood, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.