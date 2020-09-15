Jerry Michael Ellis, 69, of Estill Springs departed this life suddenly on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at STRHS Winchester.
Mr. Ellis was born in Paducah, Texas on Jan. 19, 1951 to the late Chester Ellis and Iva Carpenter Ellis. He was of the Baptist Faith. Mr. Ellis was employed as an Aero Space Engineer until his retirement. He was a Mason in the Ft. Worth, Texas Lodge. He loved playing golf, helping people and going to Tunica. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father and friend who enjoyed life.
He is survived by his wife, of almost 41 years, Velda of Estill Springs, sons, Bert Ellis and Michael Ellis both of Texas, daughter, Angela Hunt also of Texas, three grandchildren, sister, Marie Jetters, all of Texas, friends at UTC and his golfing buddies at Bear Trace At Tims Ford State Park, all of his friends at the Horse Shoe in Tunica. His special rescue friends Mississippi, Montana and Texas Rambo.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations in his memory to Imagine Spay and Neuter Fund, c/o Happy Tails, 258 Hendrix Lane, Tullahoma, (931)393-4848.
Grant Funeral Services, 103 Peters Road, Estill Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 16, 2020