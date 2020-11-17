Jerry Ralph Smith, 73 of Huntland, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Panama City, Florida.
He was born on April 6, 1947 to the late Ralph and Elizabeth (Martin) Smith. Jerry was a 1965 graduate of Moore County High School, where he was Class President and Most Popular Student (Senior Superlative) as well as an outstanding football player. He attended Tennessee Tech University. Jerry retired from Save-A-Lot as the store manager, and after retirement he drove for Franklin County Public Transportation. He was a dedicated member of Cowan Apostolic Church of Restoration. Jerry enjoyed gardening, playing Rook, watching football, and traveling to the Smoky Mountains, Cherokee, and the beach. He was truly a people person, never meeting a stranger.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Fay Smith and Kay Smith; brother-in-law, Joey Perkins; and daughter-in-law, Robin Smith. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of fifteen years, Gayle Smith of Huntland; children, Holli (Mike) Lawson of Tullahoma, Shelley (Dave) Freeman of Nashville, Jana Smith of Tullahoma, Amy Smith of Tullahoma, and Robert Smith of Crossville; step-children, Patricia Hill of Hillsboro, Kimberly (Bobby) Gibson of Winchester, Christopher (Renea) Sweeton of Cowan, and Amanda (Roy) Wood of Hillsboro; 18 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Joy (Bob) Perkins Johnson of Tullahoma, Judy (Dwight) Robinson of Tullahoma, and Jonathan (Karla) Smith of Tullahoma; and six nieces.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Nov. 15 at Cowan Apostolic Church of Restoration with Pastor Lester Ashley officiating. Interment followed at Cowan Montgomery Cemetery with Clay Kirby, T. J. Fraley, Brian Hill, Noah Sweeton, Lucas Wood, and Elijah Wood serving as pallbearers. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 18, 2020