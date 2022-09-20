Jerry Ray Howard

Funeral services for Jerry Ray Howard, 77, of Estill Springs were conducted Monday, Sept.19 at Tullahoma Funeral Home with Brother Rudy Wilkerson and Brother Cecil Mathis officiating. Mr. Howard passed from this life on Friday, September 16, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Jerry was born on Jan. 12, 1945, the son of the late E.C and Lena Howard. He was a member of The Way of the Cross Baptist Church in Winchester. Jerry was a heavy equipment operator and was employed with Jamesway Construction in Canada.  He was a practical Joker with a generous heart. He enjoyed singing, coaching ball, and most of all spending time with his beloved family. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great- grandfather.

