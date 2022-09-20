Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Funeral services for Jerry Ray Howard, 77, of Estill Springs were conducted Monday, Sept.19 at Tullahoma Funeral Home with Brother Rudy Wilkerson and Brother Cecil Mathis officiating. Mr. Howard passed from this life on Friday, September 16, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Jerry was born on Jan. 12, 1945, the son of the late E.C and Lena Howard. He was a member of The Way of the Cross Baptist Church in Winchester. Jerry was a heavy equipment operator and was employed with Jamesway Construction in Canada. He was a practical Joker with a generous heart. He enjoyed singing, coaching ball, and most of all spending time with his beloved family. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great- grandfather.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Lucille Howard; five sons, Kenny Howard (Tracy), Jamie Howard (Vanessa), Kevin Howard (Claudia), Kris McAdams (Angie), and Jay Rickles; four daughters, Mary Owens (Tim), Theresa Jacobs (Kenny), Melissa Estrada (Madain), and Kristy Crosslin (Michael); two brothers, Billy Howard (Francis) and Donnie Howard (Becky); one sister, Brenda Mathis (Cecil); several grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces, nephew, extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one son, Jerry Howard, Jr.; one daughter, Shelia Istre; three brothers, Charlie Shoemake, Darrell Howard, and Paul Howard; two sisters, Gale Howard and Francis Reece.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 21, 2022
