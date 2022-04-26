Jerry Thomas Steele Jr. age 49 of Estill Springs left this life suddenly on Saturday, April 23 due to a motorcycle accident.
He was born on May 30, 1972, in Sterling, Illinois. He later moved to Tullahoma. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 30 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Reed officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Gardens with Christian, Brandon, Jeremy, John, Tom, Lenny, Mike and Harley serving as pallbearers and Ernest and Mike S serving as honorary pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 27, 2022