Jerry Wayne “Frog” Hall, 65, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.
He was born in Michigan on March 17, 1956 to the late Tom G. and Mary (Hickson) Hall. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Shiro Burnette officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 2, 2022