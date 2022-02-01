Jerry Wayne “Frog” Hall, 65, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. 

He was born in Michigan on March 17, 1956 to the late Tom G. and Mary (Hickson) Hall. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.  Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Shiro Burnette officiating.  Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Feb. 2, 2022

To send flowers to the family of Jerry Wayne Hall, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 4
Visitation
Friday, February 4, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Feb 5
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 5, 2022
11:00AM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.