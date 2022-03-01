Jerry Wayne Quinn, 69, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 26 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems. A native of Franklin County, he was born in Winchester on April 16, 1952, to the late William Thurman and Ruth Isbell Quinn and known by his family as “Bubba.” Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Moore-Cortner Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
Tullahoma News – March 2, 2022