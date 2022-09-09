Jesse James Tapley

Jesse James Tapley

Jesse James Tapley, 30, of Tullahoma, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022.  He was born in Franklin County on July 17, 1992.  Jesse was a loving, humble person.  He loved spending time with his kids and family, as well as being outdoors.  He was a great dad and friend.  Jesse will be deeply missed.  He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Wilma Tapley; children, Kaydrian Bentley James Tapley, and Braxton Cade Tapley; and uncle, Phillip Tapley.

Jesse is survived by his parents, Michelle Kelley, and Shane Tapley; siblings, Steven Clark, Braden Kelley, and Haley Tapley; grandparents, Betty Pickett, and Cliff Tapley; children, Peyton Tapley, Alexa Tapley, and Kaycence Johnson; uncles, Michael Clark and Jerry Kelley; aunt, Jamie Martinez; niece, Nevaeh Kelley; nephews, Steven Clark Jr, Ja’Kayzion Carson, and Ja’Kari Johnson; cousins, Corey Clark, Cobey Clark, and Isaiah Martinez; and girlfriend, Courtney Mooningham. 

To send flowers to the family of Jesse James Tapley, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 10
Visitation
Saturday, September 10, 2022
12:00PM-3:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 10
Funeral Service
Saturday, September 10, 2022
3:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.