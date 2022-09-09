Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Jesse James Tapley, 30, of Tullahoma, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022. He was born in Franklin County on July 17, 1992. Jesse was a loving, humble person. He loved spending time with his kids and family, as well as being outdoors. He was a great dad and friend. Jesse will be deeply missed. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Wilma Tapley; children, Kaydrian Bentley James Tapley, and Braxton Cade Tapley; and uncle, Phillip Tapley.
Jesse is survived by his parents, Michelle Kelley, and Shane Tapley; siblings, Steven Clark, Braden Kelley, and Haley Tapley; grandparents, Betty Pickett, and Cliff Tapley; children, Peyton Tapley, Alexa Tapley, and Kaycence Johnson; uncles, Michael Clark and Jerry Kelley; aunt, Jamie Martinez; niece, Nevaeh Kelley; nephews, Steven Clark Jr, Ja’Kayzion Carson, and Ja’Kari Johnson; cousins, Corey Clark, Cobey Clark, and Isaiah Martinez; and girlfriend, Courtney Mooningham.
Visitation will be from 12-3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 3 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Funeral Chapel. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 11, 2022
