Jesse Larry Davis, of Saint Cloud, Fla., passed this life on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at his home at the age of 66.
Larry was born in Anniston, Ala., to Jesse Edgar Davis (deceased) and Bertie Mae Davis. He graduated from Tullahoma High School in 1974. He worked in construction, HVAC installation and home renovation. Larry enjoyed fishing, gardening, and art. Everyone who knew him admired his generosity and kindness of spirit.
In addition to his mother, Larry is survived and will be dearly missed by his two sisters, Kathy Wimberley and Susan Jordan, his niece Paula Driver, and his nephew-in-law Isaac Driver. In addition to his immediate family, he was deeply attached to and will be missed by his former wife, Barbie Palmer, and his stepchildren Shayna Palmer, Crystal Palmer, Eddie Palmer, and Wade Palmer as well as his step-grandchildren Damien, Diamond, and Faith Palmer.
A celebration of life service with family and friends will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Larry’s family asks that donations be made to Highland Baptist Church.
Fisk Funeral Home of St. Cloud, Fla., is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 4, 2022