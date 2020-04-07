Jesse Elbert Rogers, 78, of Estill Springs entered his eternal home in Heaven on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems-Winchester after an extended Illness.
He was born on Jan. 5, 1942, the youngest of 6 children to the late Ernest John Rogers and Hallie Goad Rogers of Hollow Springs, Cannon County.
After graduating from Woodbury Central High School in 1960 where he served as President of the Student Body, he was accepted into West Point Military Academy; however, he decided to attend local college where he could be closer to his family. After college, he worked at Sperry Rand Corporation in Florida, Wright Industries of Nashville and AEDC as a master machinist. In March of 1972, he started his own business, Universal Machining Company, which he later incorporated as Universal Technologies, Inc. and still remains in Estill Springs.
As a visionary person and CEO/President of Universal Technologies, Inc., he excelled in “doing things no one else could do”. With his talent and determination, he forged key components for the US defense systems. He developed products and processes that have resulted in significant savings to the US military. For recognition of these efforts, he was named Tennessee Small Business Man of the Year in 1989. Privately he would say, “I guess God blessed me with the mechanical talent that in my mind I could see a project finished before it had begun.”
Mr. Rogers also enjoyed participation in the Tennessee Walking Horse Community as he personally owned a number of beautiful walking horses which he cherished. He was a private man who had many friends. Mr. Rogers was a Christian, he was very spiritual, and he loved his Lord dearly. He treated his employees with fairness, kindness, love and respect. He will be missed by all that had the privilege to know him.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Rogers was preceded in death by his brother, Mitchell Rogers and sister, Emma Jaco.
He is survived by his daughter, Lidian Howard and husband, Steve of Plano, Texas; sons, Bill Rogers of Estill Springs and Andy Rogers of Tullahoma; grandchildren; Henry and Kate Howard and Chara Gault; great-grandchildren, Wesley and Lily Gault; sisters, Audrey Cawthorn of Bradyville, Ernestine Bryant of Woodbury, Eilane Harris of Murfreesboro; and very special caregiver, Ms. Rita Henderson of Estill Springs.
A Private Funeral Service has been scheduled. It was Mr. Rogers' wishes to be cremated afterwards. A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date for friends and family to attend and celebrate Jesse's life. Online condolences may be sent at www.GrantFuneralServices.net, as well as signing the guest book. Please contact Grant Funeral Services regarding additional information at 103 Peters Road, Estill Springs, TN 37330. (931)649-3585.
Grant Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 8, 2020