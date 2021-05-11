Jimmie (Jimmy) James Ashby Thomas was born Nov. 12, 1938 in Tullahoma, the son of the late Bill and Katherine Colyar Thomas. He was united in marriage to the former Sherry Gayle Champion on Oct. 24, 1985 and she preceded him in death on Dec. 17, 2015.
Mr. Thomas was a towboat captain, a member of the First Baptist Church in Waynesboro and a member of the Masonic Lodge and departed this life on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Waynesboro Health and Rehabilitation Center in Waynesboro at the age of 82.
He is survived by a daughter, Kitty Thomas Blazer and husband, John of Tuscumbia, AL and son, Zack Thomas of Nashville and grandchildren, Alex Thomas and Lily Blazer.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Jo Thomas and a brother, Randy Thomas.
Services will be Wednesday, May 12 at 1 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors Chapel in Waynesboro, with David Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens, Waynesboro with Shackelford Funeral Directors of Wayne County assisting the family. Pallbearers will be Kelvin Runions, Donnie Runions, Stan Bromley, Chris Dixon, Andy Yarbrough and Grayford Franks with honorary pallbearers being James Herbert Haggard and Edwin Barnett. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 12 from noon until service time at the funeral home. The family would like to say a special thank you to TN Quality Hospice staff, Waynesboro Health and Rehabilitation staff and Wayne Medical Center staff for the care that was given to our father.
Shackelford Funeral Directors Chapel of Wayne County is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 12, 2021