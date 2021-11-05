Jimmie Ruth Northcutt died on her birthday after a lengthy illness at NHC in Tullahoma, TN. She was born at home in Winchester on Nov. 2, 1940, to Wiley G. Northcutt and Mattie Lee (Holman) Northcutt. The family would like to extend a very special “thank you” to the staff and administration at NHC. Their love, understanding and care of her brought joy to Jimmie and great comfort to her family. Jimmie requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts could be given to the Franklin County Christian Memorial Foundation (FCCMF), care of Andy Groves, 113 Lakeview Dr, Decherd, TN 37324. Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 5 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, Winchester. The service will followed with Pastors Roger Parks and Dean Northcutt officiating. Interment followed at Mount Garner Cemetery in Decherd.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 7, 2021