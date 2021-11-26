Jimmy Dale Conn, 69, of Tullahoma, was born on Nov. 29, 1951, in Tullahoma to the late Freddie Lee Conn and Mary Agnes Clark. He graduated Tullahoma High School in 1970. Mr. Conn enjoyed deer hunting and attended the King’s Cross church. He also graduated from the National FBI Academy. Mr. Conn was a former police officer for Tullahoma Police Department and served as chief deputy with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol. His last employment was for the Coffee County Public Defender’s office as an investigator.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Conn is preceded in death by his brother, Michael Conn. He is survived by his children, Michelle Ferrell and her husband, Jason, and James Conn and his wife, Shelly; grandchildren, Morgan and Macy Ferrell, and Sarah, J.C., and Issac Conn; sister Melinda Conn; extended family and a host of friends.
As per Mr. Conn’s request, Cremation was chosen and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 28, 2021