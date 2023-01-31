Phillips.jpg

Jimmy Dewitt Phipps

Jimmy Dewitt Phipps, 56, of Manchester passed from this life on, Jan. 24, 2023.

Born in Coffee County, Tennessee, to Elzie and Khyva Phipps. He was affiliated with the Shelbyville United Pentecostal Church. He previously worked at Ravago in Manchester. He was a kind soul, with a heart of gold. He was a lifelong motorcycle lover, and was passionate about riding his motorcycle because it made him feel free. He enjoyed reading civil war books, canoeing, and most importantly being with his family.

