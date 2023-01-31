Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Jimmy Dewitt Phipps, 56, of Manchester passed from this life on, Jan. 24, 2023.
Born in Coffee County, Tennessee, to Elzie and Khyva Phipps. He was affiliated with the Shelbyville United Pentecostal Church. He previously worked at Ravago in Manchester. He was a kind soul, with a heart of gold. He was a lifelong motorcycle lover, and was passionate about riding his motorcycle because it made him feel free. He enjoyed reading civil war books, canoeing, and most importantly being with his family.
He is survived by his mother, Khyva Phipps, three sisters, Carrie Winton (George), Cindy Davis (Ray), and Carol Simpson; special friends, Timmy Henderson, Jeff Cawthorne, and Steve French; and his beloved dog, Lucy; aunt, Bea Dixon (Harold); several nieces, nephews, and extended family. He is preceded in death by his father, Elzie Phipps; paternal grandparents, Clarence and Sadie Phipps; maternal grandparent, Maude Akers Kline; one brother, Chris Phipps.
Funeral services were held at Tullahoma Funeral Home on Jan. 29 with Pastor Yram Lopez officiating. Internment followed in Ragsdale Cemetery.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 1, 2023
