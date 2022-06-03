Jimmy Lee Deaton, 85, of Lynchburg, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. A native of Moore County, was born on Oct. 17, 1936, to the late Tomie and Elon Deaton. Visitation will be from 12 to 3 pm on Sunday, June 5 at Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Funeral Services will follow at 3 p.m. with Jimmy’s nephew, Troy Deaton officiating. Interment will be at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Even though we celebrate his graduation to his heavenly home, we will miss him dearly.
Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 5, 2022