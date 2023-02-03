Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Jimmy Lee Moss, 72, of Cowan, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in El Dorado, Kansas on April 14, 1950 to the late Robert Kenneth and Dorothy Imogene (Parks) Moss Sr. . Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Moore-Cortner Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Glenn Thomas, Bishop Don Parker, and Jeremy Moss officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 5, 2023
