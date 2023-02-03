Jimmy Lee Moss, 72, of Cowan, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in El Dorado, Kansas on April 14, 1950 to the late Robert Kenneth and Dorothy Imogene (Parks) Moss Sr. . Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Moore-Cortner Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Glenn Thomas, Bishop Don Parker, and Jeremy Moss officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Feb 3
Visitation
Friday, February 3, 2023
5:00PM-8:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Feb 4
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 4, 2023
11:00AM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
