Jimmy Wayne Clark, 57, of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Jimmy was born on October 22, 1963 in Chicago, Ill., to the late Charles Phillip Clark and Maralyn F. (Harris) Clark. Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with services following at 1 p.m. with Chaplain Todd Coutta officiating. Interment will follow in Farris Chapel Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 17, 2021