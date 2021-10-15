Jimmy Wayne Clark, 57, of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Jimmy was born on October 22, 1963 in Chicago, Ill., to the late Charles Phillip Clark and Maralyn F. (Harris) Clark. Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with services following at 1 p.m. with Chaplain Todd Coutta officiating. Interment will follow in Farris Chapel Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Oct. 17, 2021

To send flowers to the family of Jimmy Clark , please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 17
Visitation
Sunday, October 17, 2021
11:00AM-1:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 17
Funeral Service
Sunday, October 17, 2021
1:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.