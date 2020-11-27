Jimmy Wayne Crownover, 72, of Winchester passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Williamson County Medical Center in Franklin, surrounded by his loving family. Jimmy was born May 6, 1948, to Roy T. and Laverne (Starnes) Crownover of Winchester. A graveside service was held Friday, Nov. 27at Franklin Memorial Gardens with Reverend Dr. Michael Clark officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Dogs in Harmony, 159 Cline Ridge Road, Winchester, TN 37398.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Nov. 29, 2020

