Jo Ann Money Bolden

Jo Ann Money Bolden (Mother), 86, of Athens, Ga., (formerly of Tullahoma) passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Jo Ann was born April 12, 1936 to Fred Loyd Money and Mary Ruth Bacon Money in Knoxville. She graduated from Fulton High School in Knoxville and married Thomas Oscar Bolden, also from Knoxville. They moved to Tullahoma in the early 60s. She loved God and loved people, having spent decades serving at Wesley Heights Methodist Church as choir director, Sunday school teacher, and in so many leadership and service roles. Mainly, she was a model for how to be hospitable and kind. She had a very familiar smiling face during her working years at Farm Bureau and at Dr. Snoddy and Galbraith’s office. Jo Ann also loved music and singing, and simply adored her family.

