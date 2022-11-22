Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Jo Ann Money Bolden (Mother), 86, of Athens, Ga., (formerly of Tullahoma) passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Jo Ann was born April 12, 1936 to Fred Loyd Money and Mary Ruth Bacon Money in Knoxville. She graduated from Fulton High School in Knoxville and married Thomas Oscar Bolden, also from Knoxville. They moved to Tullahoma in the early 60s. She loved God and loved people, having spent decades serving at Wesley Heights Methodist Church as choir director, Sunday school teacher, and in so many leadership and service roles. Mainly, she was a model for how to be hospitable and kind. She had a very familiar smiling face during her working years at Farm Bureau and at Dr. Snoddy and Galbraith’s office. Jo Ann also loved music and singing, and simply adored her family.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tom, granddaughter Lee Anne Huseman, great-granddaughter Andi Amelia Register, as well as, her parents and a brother, Jack Money.
She is survived by two sons, Greg (Alice) of Powhatan, Va. and Steve (Carole) of Watkinsville, Ga., as well as, a brother, Gene Money of Knoxville. She is survived by seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A special thank you is owed to her caregivers, Gwenetta and Sirina Powers. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26 from noon to 1 p.m. with the funeral to immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Shebbie Shields officiating. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 23, 2022
