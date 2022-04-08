Joan Ballard, 89, a former Tullahoma elementary school music teacher, died at her residence in Tullahoma after an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Ballard.
A native of Beechgrove, she was the daughter of the late Bart Jernigan and Erlene Lewis Jernigan.
She attended Middle Tennessee State University where she was a music and Home Economics major. She earned bother her B.S. and M.S. degrees there.
She taught two years in Bell Buckle right out of college, then she taught for a year in Savannah, Georgia before returning to the Tullahoma City Schools to teach elementary music until her retirement.
She was a member of Wesley Heights Methodist Church in Tullahoma, where she played the piano for many years for the Sunday services.
Services will be held at Tullahoma Funeral Home on Monday, April 11 with retired Rev. Jim Fields officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include her daughter, Pam Ballard, of Winchester, and a grand-daughter, Mattie Couser, and great-grandson, Caden James Couser, both of Franklin, TN.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Tullahoma Animal Shelter and the American Cancer Society.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 10, 2022